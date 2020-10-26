﻿
India’s Tata Metaliks resumes BF operations after maintenance shutdown

Monday, 26 October 2020 11:21:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Metaliks Limited (TML) has resumed operations of its blast furnace from today, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Monday, October 26.

Last month, TML had shut down this blast furnace at its steel mill in West Bengal for planned repair and maintenance, including hearth profiling.

Tata Metaliks has a 300,000 metric ton per year pig iron production facility along with a 200,000 metric ton per year ductile pipe making facility and is also building a 15 MW captive thermal power plant.


