India’s steel ministry likely to grant exemptions from QCO for certain steel grades

India’s ministry of steel is expected to exempt certain grades of steel from the purview of the mandatory quality control order (QCO), government sources said on Friday, December 29.

The sources said that exemption from the QCO is expected for aerospace grade steel and high-speed tool steel to ease shortage of supplies in the domestic market and rein in spiralling prices.

Under the mandatory QCO, no steel product is permitted to be imported into the country which do not comply with standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for that specific grade of steel.