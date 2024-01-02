﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel ministry likely to grant exemptions from QCO for certain steel grades

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:35:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of steel is expected to exempt certain grades of steel from the purview of the mandatory quality control order (QCO), government sources said on Friday, December 29.

The sources said that exemption from the QCO is expected for aerospace grade steel and high-speed tool steel to ease shortage of supplies in the domestic market and rein in spiralling prices.

Under the mandatory QCO, no steel product is permitted to be imported into the country which do not comply with standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for that specific grade of steel.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s import scrap market lapses into uncertainty amid holidays and freight rate hikes

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet, exports still inactive overall

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Indian HRC trade prices soften amid uncertainty over mills’ base prices

03 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-India pellet prices surge on unusual year-end restocking from China

29 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices mainly stable but freight surge keeps buyers away

28 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-India billet sellers hold back deals as bids still low, expectations for January better

28 Dec | Longs and Billet

Indian imported scrap prices stable amid inactive market conditions

27 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s steel ministry working on second stage of PLI Scheme for steel sector

27 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL and NMDC ink long-term iron ore supply contract

27 Dec | Steel News

Downward movement in local Indian rebar market gains momentum

26 Dec | Longs and Billet