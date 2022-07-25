﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL seeks long-term export trade financing from global business houses

Monday, 25 July 2022 11:42:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking business proposals from global business houses for providing long-term trade financing to support the steel company’s exports, according to an expression of interest (EoI) floated by RINL on Monday, July 25.

According to RINL, it is seeking long-term funding secured against long-term exports growth of prime concast blooms and prime rolled square billets, aiming to achieve incremental volumes leveraging the wide network of its global business partners.

Global business houses willing to extend long-term trade financing have been asked to submit proposals by August 9 this year.


Tags: Billet Semis Longs India Indian Subcon RINL 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate slightly

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iranian semis producers actively search for buyers abroad

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal Warszawa suspends production amid lower orders

25 Jul | Steel News

Ex-Iran billet prices fall further amid pessimistic outlook

22 Jul | Longs and Billet

Workable import billet prices fall in Turkey, buyers watch

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-Russia billet prices down amid weaker sentiment in Turkey and beyond

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Billet prices in SE Asia tumble further as traders aggressive, demand very poor

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Yeşilyurt Metallurgy begins wire rod production

13 Jul | Steel News

Fresh ex-Iran bloom and billet tenders closed, fall in prices not excluded

13 Jul | Longs and Billet

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat registers rapid growth in June sales due to exports

08 Jul | Steel News