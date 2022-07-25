India’s RINL seeks long-term export trade financing from global business houses

Monday, 25 July 2022 11:42:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking business proposals from global business houses for providing long-term trade financing to support the steel company’s exports, according to an expression of interest (EoI) floated by RINL on Monday, July 25.

According to RINL, it is seeking long-term funding secured against long-term exports growth of prime concast blooms and prime rolled square billets, aiming to achieve incremental volumes leveraging the wide network of its global business partners.

Global business houses willing to extend long-term trade financing have been asked to submit proposals by August 9 this year.