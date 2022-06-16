India’s RINL seeks global and domestic suppliers for ferrosilicon for one year

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:29:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has issued a notice seeking long-term domestic and global suppliers of ferrosilicon, company sources said on Thursday, June 16.

The sources said that the suppliers will be contracted for a period of one year to supply 4,800 mt of ferrosilicon of 40-100 mm size, with procurement once every four months, and 1,000 mt of ferrosilicon of 25-50 mm size, with each procurement cycle every four months.

The last date for submission of offers has been set for June 22, the sources said.

The price for every procurement shall be determined through reverse auction among the suppliers, the sources added.