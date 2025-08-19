 |  Login 
India’s RINL privatizing and outsourcing key operational and service functions

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 14:54:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

With disinvestment of the company on the backburner, Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is privatizing several key operational and service departments at its 7.3 million mt per year mill in the southern Indian port town of Vishakhapatnam, company sources and officials said on Tuesday, August 19.

RINL has announced that two-thirds of its thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to the mill, will be handed over to private management. This move follows earlier tenders inviting private participation in the company’s Quality Assurance and Technology Department, the Raw Material Handling Plant (RMHP), and sinter plant.

RINL has also invited expressions of interests  (EoIs) for the operation and maintenance of several critical units, including Steel Melt Shops (SMS) I, II and III, Blast Furnaces I, II and III, Structural and Wire Rod Mills (SBM, WRM I, II and VI), Madaram Mines, Roll and Repair Shops I, II and VIII, the Central Maintenance Shop (CMS), Foundry, Special Technology Mill (STM), ENMD, and other associated facilities.

The company has also indicated that its fire department, with around 280 employees, will be brought under private management and additionally 32 other departments have been identified for outsourcing


