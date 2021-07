Friday, 30 July 2021 12:08:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated e-tender for export of two lots of billets aggregating 30,000 mt, company sources said on Friday, July 30.

The first export offer lot is for 10,000 mt of 65x65 mm, grade IS 2830 and the second lot is for 20,000 mt of 90x90 mm and last date for submission of bids by buyers set for September 4, 2021 and delivery by end-September through Gangavaram port in south.