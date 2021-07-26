﻿
India’s RINL floats spot export tender for 30,000 mt blooms

Monday, 26 July 2021 10:31:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated a spot export tender for 30,000 mt of blooms, company sources said on Monday, July 26.

The sources said that the export offer was for 150x150 mm prime steel blooms of grade 3SP/4SP for sale against advance payment by successful bidder.

Bids are to be received on Monday, July 26, 2021 and opened for assessment on the same day, the sources said.

Delivery to successful bidder will be completed by September 15, 2021.


