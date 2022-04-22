India’s RINL floats spot export sales offer for 10,000 mt of wire rod

Friday, 22 April 2022 14:43:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated a spot export sales offer for 10,000 mt of 5.5 mm wire rod for delivery within 44 days after the conclusion of the contract, company sources said on Friday, April 22.

The sources said that the last date for submission of bids has been set for April 23, with delivery against an irrevocable letter of credit.

Bidders would need to submit quotes for a minimum of 2,000 mt and an additional quantity in multiples of 500 mt.