Thursday, 29 July 2021 11:35:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated a spot export sale notice for 30,000 mt of prime steel bloom, company sources said on Thursday, July 29.

According to the sources, the offer for 150x150 mm bloom, 3SP/4SP, will be for spot sales against 100 percent advance payment and delivery through Gangavaram port in the south completed within 45 days of date of signing of sales contract between buyer and seller.