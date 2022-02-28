﻿
India's RINL floats export tenders for 60,000 mt of billet

Monday, 28 February 2022
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated two export tenders for prime concast steel billets, company sources said on Monday, February 28.

The first tender is for 30,000 mt of 150 x 150 mm prime concast billet for delivery by April 20, with March 3 the deadline for submission of bids. The minimum bid volume has been fixed at 15,000 mt.

The second tender is also for 30,000 mt of prime concast steel billet for delivery by April 20, with March 3 the deadline for submission for bids.


