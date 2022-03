Monday, 21 March 2022 14:28:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export offer for 150 mm x 150 mm prime concast steel billet for delivery by May 10, company sources said on Monday, March 21.

The sources said that the deadline for submission of price bids in the tender has been set for March 22.

Price bids to be submitted by buyers will have to be for the full volume and delivery made against 100 percent advance payment, the sources added.