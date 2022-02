Monday, 21 February 2022 12:10:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export tender for 10,000 mt of 65 mm x 65 mm prime rolled steel billet, company sources said on Monday, February 21.

The export tender will remain open for bids until February 23.

Delivery of the tonnage will be completed by April 15, according to the tender document.