India’s RINL floats export offer for billets and blooms

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:45:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated two export tenders, for 20,000 mt of 200 mm x 200 mm blooms and a second lot of 10,000 mt of 150 mm x 150 mm prime concast billet for end-of-December delivery, company sources said on Monday, November 22.

According to sources, the last date for submission of bids has been set for November 24, and the minimum bid volumes have been fixed at 10,000 mt for blooms and for 5,000 mt in the case of billets.

Both the offers are against 100 percent advance payment after the signing of the supply contract between buyer and seller.


