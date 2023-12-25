﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RFL secures NCLT approval for acquisition of ACIL Limited

Monday, 25 December 2023 10:31:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RFL) has secured approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the acquisition of ACIL Limited, through the bankruptcy resolution process, a company regulatory filing said on Monday, December 25.

RFL said that the acquisition of ACIL Limited, a manufacturer of high precision steel components for automobile sector, will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.

“This enhances our product offerings and strengthens our market presence, marking a significant milestone for Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. This synergy will not only strengthen our foothold in various industries but also broaden our collective capacity to cater to diverse global markets, fostering deeper and more impactful partnerships on an international scale,” RFL director, Lalit Khetan said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon M&A 

Similar articles

India’s JSL approves acquisition of ailing RVPL

25 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel to acquire stake in energy subsidiary TPVSL

27 Oct | Steel News

Indian court approves merger of seven group companies with Tata Steel Limited

26 Oct | Steel News

India’s KFIL acquires castings capacity through bankruptcy resolution process

03 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited buys out partner in steel recycling project

25 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel interested in majority stake in Teck Resources’ coal unit

18 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSL acquires further stake in JUSL, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s NCLT approves bankruptcy resolution plan of AM Mining for Indian Steel Corp.

18 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited acquires stake in start-up Ayena Solutions

14 Mar | Steel News

Indian government shortlists six for participation in privatization of NMDC Steel Limited

27 Feb | Steel News