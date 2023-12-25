﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSL approves acquisition of ailing RVPL

Monday, 25 December 2023 10:58:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The board of directors of India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has approved the acquisition of Rabirun Vinimay Private Limited (RVPL), currently under liquidation, a regulatory filing of JSL said on Monday, December 25.

JSL will spend an estimated $11.50 million to acquire the ailing RVPL, the filing said.

RVPL which operates its plant in the eastern state of West Bengal has a cold rolling manufacturing unit of 250,000 mt per year for wider and thinner segment products and a 50,000 mt per year capacity steel pipe and tube making unit.


Tags: India Indian Subcon M&A Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s JSL acquires further stake in JUSL, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary

21 Jul | Steel News

Indian government shortlists six for participation in privatization of NMDC Steel Limited

27 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSPL commences talks to pick up strategic equity stake in rebar producer SEIL

31 Jan | Steel News

India government receives multiple bids for privatization of NMDC Limited’s steel mill project

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s corporate affairs ministry approves demerger of NMDC’s steel mill project

12 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSPL eyes participation in privatization of RINL and NMDC Steel

24 Feb | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar line up post-merger capex

24 Feb | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar to be merged into Jindal Steel

30 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSPL sells 48.99 percent stake in Omani asset

03 Sep | Steel News

JSPL to sell its Oman-based asset for $1 billion

01 Jul | Steel News