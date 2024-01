Wednesday, 24 January 2024 09:35:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Kalyani Steel Limited (KSL) has acquired the assets of Kameneni Steel and Power Limited (KSPL) through the bankruptcy resolution process, a statement of KSL said on Wednesday, January 24.

According to the statement, KSL will pay an estimated $54 million before April 7, 2024, to acquire all the steelmaking plant and equipment, land and buildings of KSPL.

KSL, part of the $3 billion Kalyani Group, is a producer of forging and carbon and alloyed steel products using the blast furnace route.