India’s NMDC Limited sets iron ore output target of 55 million mt for FY 2025-26

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has set an iron ore production target of 55 million mt for the fiscal year 2025-26, up from 44.04 million mt achieved in 2024-25, company chairman and CEO Amitava Mukerjee said in a statement on Monday, August 18.

"We are firmly targeting 55 million mt iron ore production in the current year, which will be in line with our target of 100 million mt by 2030,” he said.

During the first quarter (April-June), NMDC reported total iron ore production of 11.99 million mt, a rise of 30 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, he added.