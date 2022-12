Monday, 05 December 2022 10:25:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 3.61 million mt in November this year, up eight percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Monday, December 5.

The miner reported sales of 3.04 million mt up 5.5 percent year on year, the statement said.

The upswing in demand from the steel industry enabled NMDC to increase production from its mines and ensure adequate supplies to local mills, the company said.