India’s NMDC Limited sees 37% drop in iron ore output in May

Monday, 03 June 2024 14:26:24 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 2.34 million mt in May this year, a decline of 37 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, June 3.

The company reported total sales of 2.82 million mt, a fall of 22 percent year on year.

NMDC Limited’s cumulative iron ore production during the first two months (April-May) of the fiscal year 2024-25 has been pegged at 5.82 million mt, against 7.22 million mt during the same period of the previous year, while cumulative sales have been recorded at 6.35 million mt, against 7.05 million mt, in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.