﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 37% drop in iron ore output in May

Monday, 03 June 2024 14:26:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 2.34 million mt in May this year, a decline of 37 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, June 3.

The company reported total sales of 2.82 million mt, a fall of 22 percent year on year.

NMDC Limited’s cumulative iron ore production during the first two months (April-May) of the fiscal year 2024-25 has been pegged at 5.82 million mt, against 7.22 million mt during the same period of the previous year, while cumulative sales have been recorded at 6.35 million mt, against 7.05 million mt, in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production NMDC 

Similar articles

Iron ore price down over $5/mt on Monday as fundamentals weaken, steel prices also affected

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 3, 2024 

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 31, 2024

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 31, 2024 

31 May | Longs and Billet

Iron ore retreats to $115/mt CFR again as demand concerns rise after new announcement

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC to spend $6.02 billion to double iron ore output capacity by 2030-31

30 May | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea nearly 50% completed

30 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 30, 2024 

30 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 29, 2024

29 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 29, 2024 

29 May | Longs and Billet