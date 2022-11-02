India’s NMDC Limited achieves iron ore output growth of 6% in October, sales down 14%

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 11:33:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 3.53 million mt in October this year, up six percent year on year, and sales of 3.09 million mt, a decline of 14 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Wednesday, November 2.

According to the company, during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2022-23 it achieved iron ore production of 19.71 million mt, a decline of six percent year on year.

Total sales during the April-October period came to 19.44 million mt, down 12 percent year on year.