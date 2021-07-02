﻿
English
India’s NMDC achieves best-ever June quarter iron ore output

Friday, 02 July 2021 12:23:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

India’s state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 2.98 million mt in June this year, up 18 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to provisional figures provided in a regulatory filing by the company.

Based on the provisional figures released, NMDC’s iron ore sales were recorded at 2.48 million mt in June of the current year, up 28 percent year on year.

During the first financial quarter ending on June 30, the company produced 8.89 million mt of iron ore, up 34 percent, while iron ore sales amounted to 9.57 million mt, rising by 49 percent, both year on year. Iron ore production in the given quarter is the best achieved so far in any first quarter.

“The first quarter sets the tone for what we expect to be one of our best years. This momentum could see us surpass our production and sales target for FY 2022. That such a strong performance is being achieved in such testing times is particularly gratifying,” managing director of NMDC, Shri Sumit Deb, commented.


