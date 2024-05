Monday, 20 May 2024 15:11:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Mukand Limited, a manufacturer of alloy and special steel, has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 290.90 million ($3.48 million) during the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 76.8 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, May 20.

The company reported total sales revenues of INR 12.39 billion ($148.40 million), a fall of 5.58 percent year on year.