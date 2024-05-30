India’s KIOCL slips into red in Q4 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 30 May 2024 16:23:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL Limited has reported a net loss of INR 429.10 million ($5.14 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, against a net profit of INR 822.10 million ($9.85 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Thursday, May 30.

The company achieved total sales revenue of INR 3.72 billion ($44.61 million) in the given quarter, a decline of 49.35 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year 2023-24, KIOCL reported a loss of INR 833.10 million ($9.98 million), lower than the net loss of INR 976.70 million ($11.71 million) in the previous fiscal year.