India’s Mukand inks pact with TPREL to set up captive solar power plant for steel mill

Thursday, 30 November 2023 09:48:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian specialty steel producer Mukand Limited has entered into a power delivery agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), company sources said on Thursday, November 30.

Under the agreement, TPREL will install a 43.75 MW solar power generation project at Jamkhed in the western state of Maharashtra and supply 99.82 million units of electricity to meet Mukand Limited’s steelmaking energy requirements.

TPREL will be responsible for constructing, operating, and maintaining the captive solar power plant. The project is set to be commissioned by March 2024.