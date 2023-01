Monday, 02 January 2023 09:50:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL achieved ore production of 141,321 mt in December 2022, up 18 percent from November, a company statement said on Monday, January 2.

The miner which controls 45 percent of total domestic manganese production has set a target of achieving an annual production of 3 million mt by 2030.