India’s MOIL Limited sees 17 percent rise in manganese ore output in August 2025

Indian government-run MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 145,000 mt in August this year, a rise of 17 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, September 3.

The company reported total sales during the month at 113,000 mt, a growth of 25.6 percent year on year.

During the April-August period of the fiscal year 2025-26, MOIL Limited’ s cumulative manganese ore production stood at 792,000 mt, up 9.3 percent year on year.

The company also carried out 50,621 meters of exploratory drilling during the period, an 8.6 percent year-on-year rise.