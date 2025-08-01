India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices of manganese ore for August deliveries, prices dropped for SMGR

Indian government-run MOIL Limited has hiked prices for all grades of manganese ore for August deliveries, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, August 1.

The price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above has been increased by 3 percent while that of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has also been hiked by 3 percent, according to the filing.

However, MOIL Limited has cut prices by 3 percent for select grades like silica-manganese grade (SMGR) with Mn content 30 percent and Mn content 25 percent and manganese fines.