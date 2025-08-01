 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices of manganese ore for August deliveries, prices dropped for SMGR

Friday, 01 August 2025 13:16:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run MOIL Limited has hiked prices for all grades of manganese ore for August deliveries, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, August 1.

The price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above has been increased by 3 percent while that of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has also been hiked by 3 percent, according to the filing.

However, MOIL Limited has cut prices by 3 percent for select grades like silica-manganese grade (SMGR) with Mn content 30 percent and Mn content 25 percent and manganese fines.


Tags: Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Turkish mills’ scrap procurement prices move up

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap procurement prices move up

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 31, 2025

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 31, 2025

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 31, 2025

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 31, 2025

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market stands relatively stable, South Korea buys Russian scrap

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese scrap becomes more attractive for Taiwan

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea’s POSCO posts lower net profit and revenue for Q2 2025

01 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 1, 2025

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials