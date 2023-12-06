India’s mineral output rises by 11.5 percent in September

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 12:20:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral production recorded a growth of 11.5 percent year on year in September this year, according to data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) on Wednesday, December 6.

Important minerals showing positive growth during September this year over September 2022 were manganese ore 51.5 percent, gold 22.8 percent, iron ore 17 percent, coal 16 percent, limestone 13.7 percent, natural gas 6.6 percent, lignite 6.2 percent, bauxite 3.5 percent, zinc concentrate 1.6 percent, chromite 1.6 percent and copper concentrate 0.2 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth include petroleum (crude) -0.3 percent, lead concentrate -3.0 percent, magnesite -3.7 percent and phosphorite -1.5 percent.