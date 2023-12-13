﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant again

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:54:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state run KIOCL Limited has once again shut down its 3 million mt pellet plant in southern state of Karnataka citing shortage of iron ore, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, December 13.

The company has been resorting to a series of shutdowns over the past year facing shortage of iron ore. KIOCL had halted operations in June and resuming operations in August, closing it later this same month and resuming operrations in September  and closing it down in  October and restarting again in November.

The pellet producer had also been attempting to import iron ore for pelletisation but continue to face shortage of supplies from domestic sources making operations unviable.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

Similar articles

India and Oman commence talks on free trade agreement 

13 Dec | Steel News

India’s industrial output records 11.7 percent growth in October 

13 Dec | Steel News

Indian HRC exporters keep pushing deals in Europe ahead of holidays

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar trade prices recover but outlook still uncertain

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s LMEL firms up plans to expand iron ore output, construct greenfield steel mill

12 Dec | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 50, 2023

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Indian CRC prices stable even as mills commence discounted sales

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices inch up but mills start discounted sales amid rising inventories

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

India’s RSTL commences expansion project

11 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSL to cut carbon emission by 50 percent before target date of 2035

11 Dec | Steel News