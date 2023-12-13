India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant again

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:54:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state run KIOCL Limited has once again shut down its 3 million mt pellet plant in southern state of Karnataka citing shortage of iron ore, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, December 13.

The company has been resorting to a series of shutdowns over the past year facing shortage of iron ore. KIOCL had halted operations in June and resuming operations in August, closing it later this same month and resuming operrations in September and closing it down in October and restarting again in November.

The pellet producer had also been attempting to import iron ore for pelletisation but continue to face shortage of supplies from domestic sources making operations unviable.