India’s JTL Industries sees 47% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

Monday, 15 January 2024 14:46:12 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel pipe and tube producer JTL Industries Limited (JIL) has reported a net profit of INR 301.80 million ($3.64 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 47 percent year on year, according to a regulatory company filing on Monday, January 15.

The company has reported a total income of INR 5683.30 million for the third quarter, up 65 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that its net profit for the April-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at INR 834.60 million, a rise of 56 percent year on year.