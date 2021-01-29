India’s JSPL to ramp up Angul steel mill capacity to 25.2 million mt to make it world’s largest single-site steel mill

Friday, 29 January 2021 14:13:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will ramp up the capacity of its Angul steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha to 25.2 million mt per year from 6 million mt per year at present by 2030, making it the largest single-site steel mill in the world, according to the company’s “Vision Statement” released on Friday, January 29.

“At our existing steel mill at Angul, we are producing through one-of-its-kind technology wherein domestic coal is being used to produce synthesis gas, which is used for production of direct reduction iron (DRI). The plant will expand capacity to 25.2 million mt through clean energy resources,” the Vision Statement said.

“JSPL Angul will see an expansion of substantial green steel manufacturing capacity through hydrogen-based DRI and the electric arc furnace (EAF) route. The complex will also house a 12.5 million mt per year cement plant to utilize the blast furnace slag and fly ash to produce environment-friendly green cement,” the statement said.

The company also proposes to construct a state-of-the-art port and a dedicated railway network to connect the port with Angul steel mill, the pellet plant at Barbil, Odisha, and Raigarh steel mill in Chhattisgarh state, to create a robust supply chain and raw material transportation system.

“JSPL is today the largest private investor in Odisha. The state will remain our preferred destination for investments and expansion. The substantial part of this investment will come from our internal accruals and equity infusion. Odisha will become the powerhouse for steel production,” Navin Jindal, chairman of JSPL said.