India’s JSL targets 30 percent rise in stainless steel exports in FY 2025-26

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:56:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) aims to export 22,000-25,000 mt of stainless steel products in the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 30 percent over the previous fiscal year, a company official said on Tuesday, May 20.

“US tariffs have now been uniformly applied across the EU, Korea, India, Japan and Taiwan, which was not uniform, and it has definitely given us a more level playing field and we should be able to leverage this and do better on the export front,” JSL CEO Tarun Khuble said.

He said that in 2024-25 about nine percent of the company’s output was exported, down from 13 percent a year ago.

“A lot of customers who had gone out of our fold pre-2016 are now all back with us. They are still a little afraid or unsure if something new comes from Mr. Trump, but other than that they are all giving us multiple enquiries and our order book is looking much better,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.


