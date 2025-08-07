 |  Login 
India’s JSL sees 10 percent rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2025-26

Thursday, 07 August 2025 11:34:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 7.14 billion ($81.47 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 10.2 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, August 6.

The company reported total revenue during the quarter at INR 102.1 billion ($1.16 billion), a rise of 8.2 percent year on year.

JSL achieved a sales volume of 626,000 mt during the first quarter, a growth of 8.3 percent year on year, reflecting the healthy demand trend in the domestic market, it said.


