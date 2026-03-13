 |  Login 
India’s Jindal Steel Limited emerges as preferred bidder for another iron ore block in Odisha

Friday, 13 March 2026 11:32:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel Limited has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Rengalaberha North-East Extension and Nuagan West iron ore block in Odisha, a state government official said on Friday, March 13.

The official said that the block, spread across 84 hectares, has been explored up to the G2 level and hosts estimated iron ore resources of around 38 million mt.

Earlier this week, the company was also declared the preferred bidder for the Thakurani A1 iron ore block, also in Odisha, with estimated reserves of 50 million mt, with Jindal Steel Limited firming up plans to extract an estimated 1.5-2 million mt of ore per year.

These mines are part of the 12 mineral blocks that the Odisha government put up for auction in December 2025.


