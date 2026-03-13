 |  Login 
Indian research body CRRI and AMNS ink pact to explore use of iron ore tailings in road construction

Friday, 13 March 2026 09:49:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a wing of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has signed an agreement with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited India (AMNS India) to explore the use of iron ore tailings in road construction, a joint statement said on Friday, March 13.

The statement said that about 18-20 million mt of iron ore tailings are generated per year in the country from iron ore beneficiation plants located across the states of Odisha, Chhattigarh and Karnataka and these tailings also referred to as ‘slime’ are stored in large dams and pose environmental and economic challenges because of their large volumes.

The aim of the collaboration between CRRI and AMNS seeks to address the challenges of tailing management, explore its alternative use and reduce use of natural aggregates in road construction, the statement said.

CRRI will conduct laboratory investigations, material characterization and pavement design studies to assess the suitability of using iron ore tailings for different layers of roads.


