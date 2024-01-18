﻿
English
India’s Jindal SAW sees 70% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

Thursday, 18 January 2024 12:10:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal SAW Limited, a manufacturer of steel pipes for energy transportation, ductile iron pipes and iron ore pellets, has reported a net profit of INR 4.52 billion ($54.56 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 70.35 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, January 18. 

The company reported total sales of INR 47.18 billion ($569.17 million) during the quarter, up 5.36 percent year on year, the statement said. 

The company reported an order book for iron and steel pipes worth $1.49 billion, against $1.32 billion a year earlier, with exports accounting for 35 percent of the total order book. 


