India’s iron ore output up 4.4 percent in April-February of FY 2024-25

Monday, 31 March 2025 09:59:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s iron ore production was provisionally estimated under the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR), at 263 million mt during April-February of fiscal 2024-25, up 4.4 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to data released by the ministry of mines on Monday, March 31.

Manganese ore production also rose by 12.8 percent at 3.4 million mt, the data showed.

The continued growth in iron ore production reflects strong demand from its primary user, the steel industry, the government stated.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

