Monday, 15 January 2024 12:12:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s industrial output as measured by index of industrial production (IIP) has been measured at 2.4 percent in November 2024, lowest over past 8-months and sharply down from 11.6 percent in October 2023, according to statement released by ministry of statistics and program implementation on Monday, January 15.

For the period April-November of fiscal 2023-24, industrial production stood at 6.4 percent compared to 5.6 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal.