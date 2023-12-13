﻿
India’s industrial output records 11.7 percent growth in October 

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:15:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s industrial output recorded a growth of 11.7 percent in October this year, the highest in the past 16 months, according to a statement released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Wednesday, December 13. 

The industrial growth comes in the wake of a three-month low recorded in September at 5.8 percent, which was subsequently revised to 6.2 percent. 

For the April-October period of the fiscal year 2023-24, industrial output growth was recorded at 6.9 percent, compared to 5.3 percent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the statement said. 

  


