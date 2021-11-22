﻿
India’s Index of Mineral Production up 22.3 percent in September

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:44:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Index of Mineral Production (IMP) was recorded at 95.1 in September this year, up 22.3 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, supported by growth in iron ore, chromite and magnesite outputs, according to data released by Ministry of Mines on Monday, November 22.

According to the ministry data, iron ore production during September this year was recorded at 153,000 mt, up 3.4 percent year on year, chromite output totaled 144,000 mt, up 152 percent, and magnesite output came to 11,000 mt, up 66.8 percent year on year.


