India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited to build new pipe manufacturing unit

Monday, 09 January 2023 10:39:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited will construct a new steel pipe and tube manufacturing unit along with a flat steel processing unit in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, entailing an investment of $62 million, a company statement said today, Monday, January 9.

The company said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was signed with the Uttar Pradesh government today.

The investment will be made in a phased manner but the company did not specify any timeline for the completion of the project.