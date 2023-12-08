India’s HFAL commissions captive solar power plant

Friday, 08 December 2023 10:13:55 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Hira Ferro Alloy Limited (HFAL), a subsidiary of Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL), has commissioned a 22 MW solar power plant for captive consumption, as part of its project to set up 55 MW of clean energy generation capacity at its plant located at Bemetara, Chhattisgarh state, a company statement said on Friday, December 8.

HFAL had earlier commissioned a 30 MW solar plant in March this year and, with the latest commissioning of the 22 MW capacity, a total of 52 MW of the proposed 55 MW capacity has been commissioned to date, the company said.

“The company had earlier proposed to set up a 60 MW captive solar plant at Bemetara. However, the proposed capacity was reduced to 55 MW but only 52 MW could be commissioned due to the non-availability of contiguous land. The company is making efforts to purchase the land for the balance 8 MW capacity and the same will be installed and commissioned in due course when land is purchased,” the company statement said.