India’s GDP growth moderates in Q1 FY 2024-25 to lowest in five quarters

Monday, 02 September 2024 15:53:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The growth of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) moderated to 6.7 percent in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, down from 8.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Monday, September 2.

This is the lowest GDP growth in five quarters.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had revised the GDP growth forecast for Q1 2024-25 to 7.1 percent, citing muted government capex, lesser corporate profitability and lower core output.


