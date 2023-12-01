India records GDP growth of 7.6% in Q2 FY 2023-24

Friday, 01 December 2023 09:34:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.6 percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2023-24, according to a statement released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, November 30.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prediction data had estimated GDP growth to be 6.5 percent for the second quarter.

In the same period last year, the GDP growth stood at 6.2 percent.

However, the GDP growth in the second quarter was marginally lower in comparison with the increase of 7.8 percent recorded in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

India’s infrastructure sector recorded growth of 12.1 percent in October, the NSO statement said.