India’s GDP grows 5.4% in Q2 FY 2024-25, slowest in last eight quarters

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.4 percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, the slowest increase in the last eight quarters, according to data released by the Indian government on Friday, November 29.

The country’s GDP had grown 6.7 percent in the previous quarter of April-June 2024 (Q1 FY 2024-25), while it had grown by 8.1 percent in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Reserve Bank of India has forecast GDP growth for the full year of 2024-25 at 7.2 percent, lower than 8.2 percent growth in the fiscal year 2023-24.