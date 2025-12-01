India’s GDP grows 8.2% in Q2 FY 2025-26, fastest in last six quarters

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth of 8.2 percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to 5.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, government data released on Monday, December 1, showed.

As per the data, the GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025-26 is the highest in the last six quarters.

Private consumer spending, which accounts for around 57 percent of GDP, rose 7.9 percent in the July-September quarter, compared with a 7.0 percent rise in the same quarter last year. Apart from consumption, the strong economic performance was led primarily by the manufacturing sector, which grew 9.1 per cent year on year, as against 2.2 percent in the same period last year, a government statement said.

Government spending decelerated, declining 2.7 percent year on year during the quarter, as compared to growth of 7.4 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the data released on Friday showed.