India’s Electrosteel Castings to shut down blast furnace for maintenance

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 09:39:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Electrosteel Castings Limited will close down its blast furnace at Khardah West Bengal for maintenance, a company statement said on Monday, November 20.

The company said that the blast furnace is expected to be brought back into operation after three to four weeks.

Other units of the company located across West Bengal will operate as usual, the company said in its statement.

Electrosteel Casting is an eastern India-based producer of pig iron, iron and steel ductile pipes, ductile iron flanges, low-ash metallurgical coke and ferroalloys.