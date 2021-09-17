India’s DGTR recommends continuation of AD duty on alloy, non-alloy HRC from six countries

Friday, 17 September 2021 11:56:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DTR) has recommended the continuation of antidumping (AD) duties on alloy and non-alloy hot rolled coil (HRC) imports from China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia, a government official said quoting an official notification on Friday, September 17.

The DGTR recommendation for the continuation of the AD duty followed the completion of a sunset review of the levy which was first imposed in 2017 and extended on an interim basis on June 29, 2021, until December 15, 2021.

The extension of the definitive AD rate on imports from these six countries will become effective for five years from the date the Department of Revenues, part of the ministry of finance, follows up the DGTR recommendation with an official notification.

Based on petitions filed by the Indian Steel Association (ISA), the representative body of domestic steel producers, JSW Limited, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), the DGTR completed its sunset review and concluded that any withdrawal of the existing AD levy could lead to a recurrence of dumping, the official said quoting the DGTR notice.

The new AD rates recommended are $478-561/mt for imports from South Korea, $478-561/mt for Japan, and $489/mt for China, Russia, Indonesia and Brazil.