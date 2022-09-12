India’s CCI begins cartelization investigations into domestic steelmakers

Monday, 12 September 2022 11:05:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has started investigations into domestic steel companies for alleged price cartelization, industry sources have said citing local media reports on Monday, September 12.

The sources said that the CCI investigations into price cartelization by local steel companies followed legal complaints lodged by the Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Association before court.

A central government investigation agency forwarded the complaint of cartelization to the CCI and the latter launched investigations into some steel companies, though the identities of the companies under investigations are not known yet.