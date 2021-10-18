﻿
English
India’s Balu Forged takes charge of Hilton Metals factory with renting deal

Monday, 18 October 2021 10:50:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India-based Balu Forged Industries Limited has acquired the factory of Hilton Metal and Forging Limited located in the western state of Maharashtra on ‘leave and license basis’, Balu Forged said in a regulatory filing on Monday, October 18.

The factory will produce forging parts including forged engineering products of steel and stainless steel such as stainless steel flanges, crankshafts, applications in railways, valves and steel application products for the oil and gas industry.

Under the agreement, Balu Forged will have full access to Hilton’s factory for five years, the regulatory filing said.


